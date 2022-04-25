'Boom and bust': Are coal and oil on the brink of permanent decline?

Two reports out this week have highlighted how developments across 2021 are set to catalyse policy and technological trends that could catalyse the retreat of fossil fuels across the global energy system
At times the fossil fuel economy can seem indefatigable. The latest figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) have highlighted how greenhouse gas emissions were higher than ever before in 2021,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial