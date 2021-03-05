McKinsey looks to boost climate expertise with Vivid Economics and Planetrics acquisitions

Consulting giant snaps up leading climate-focused advisors as it moves to beef up its climate risk and net zero transition expertise

McKinsey & Company has beefed up its presence in the green economy, after yesterday announcing it has snapped up leading climate and energy consultancy Vivid Economics and climate analytics specialist Planetrics for an undisclosed sum.

The British firms, which together form part of the Vivid Economics group of companies, specialise in strategic economic analysis and climate change risk modelling. The group has frequently been commissioned to carry out research and reports on the economics of the net zero transition on behalf of leading businesses and organisations, including the UK's Climate Change Committee.

McKinsey & Company said the acquisition would boost its analytical capabilities and economic expertise as it looks to "help clients navigate urgent systemic changes, such as the implications of climate change and the transition to net zero carbon emissions".

"Climate change is the defining issue of our times and, while progress has been made, the majority of stakeholders are unprepared for the physical and financial impact to their businesses and to society," said Dickon Pinner, senior partner at McKinsey. "We are excited to be joined by Vivid Economics and Planetrics, a passionate group of people who share our desire to positively impact business and society. This acquisition will enable us to help clients across all sectors and geographies transform themselves to successfully navigate the risks and opportunities presented by the economy-wide transition to a more sustainable future."

The global management consulting giant, which has been increasing its focus on climate risks and opportunities in recent years, said it was investing "heavily" in research and analysis of climate change and broader sustainability, and that the addition of the Vivid Economics stable would bring further relevant expertise to the company.

The firm highlighted in particular Vivid Economics' expertise in assessing climate and nature-related risks, developing environmentally and socially sustainable business strategies, and navigating large structural economic shifts.

It said the need to embed climate risk factors into every sector had now become an "imperative", and that its clients therefore required in-depth data and analysis on the net zero transition in order to help re-allocate capital and transform investment portfolios.

"This acquisition is a testament to the passion, courage, skill and hard work of the Vivid Economics and Planetrics teams," said Robin Smale, director and co-founder of Vivid Economics. "We are proud to be joining McKinsey to help clients create a sustainable future, including a zero carbon and nature positive transition, and to continue to put economics to good use."