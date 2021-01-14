A fossil fuel demand peak is fast approaching, but will it come soon enough?
A new report from McKinsey predicts global fossil fuel demand 'will never return to its pre-pandemic growth curve', but warns the world is still on track to badly miss its climate goals
The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the fossil fuel industry is set to bring forward the expected peak in global demand for oil and gas, according to fresh projections from McKinsey & Company, which...
More news
BBC Director-General broadcasts new net zero ambitions
Tim Davie confirms corporation will set net zero by 2030 target as he calls on organisation to 'dial up the focus on sustainability'
Climate adaptation: Could nature based solutions help bridge the gap?
Huge shortfall in financing for climate adaptation measures means global efforts to tackle the climate crisis are akin to 'going into battle blindfolded with one hand tied behind our backs', UN warns
PepsiCo serves up net zero by 2040 goal
Global drinks giant doubles interim emissions goal and pledges to become net zero emission business by 2040
Pensions and investment industries launch stewardship steering group
Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association and the Investment Association team up on new push to enhance stewardship in pursuit of sustainable long term returns