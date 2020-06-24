mcdonalds
One for the road: Ford and McDonald's to turn coffee waste into car parts
Bioplastic car parts will reduce weight and lower petrol use to cut CO2 emissions
A whole new way to love McDonald's: its climate goals
Having inked its first major US renewables deal, the fast food giant is now exploring to curb emissions from its thousands of franchises
Green business figures to lead UK sustainable supply chain taskforce
Independent Global Resource Initiative group to address deforestation and negative impacts driven by demand for palm oil, soya, beef, and other key commodities
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Caffè Nero, Greggs, McDonald's UK and Pret A Manger join cup recycling scheme
Coffee giants join Costa Coffee in scheme to boost market for recycling coffee cups
UK farmers keen to boost their green credentials, McDonald's survey claims
Poll of 500 farmers commissioned by fast food giant finds overwhelming majority have measures in place to drive environmental improvements
Major brands join project to boost recycling-on-the-go in Leeds
Environmental charity Hubbub teams up with Leeds City Council, Coca-Cola, Shell, McDonald's, and others to boost recycling of plastic bottles and coffee cups
Reports: McDonald's to pilot alternatives to plastic straws
McDonald's boss tells Sky News fast food giant is to launch plastic straw crackdown, as it explores how to make cup lids recyclable
McDonald's to take major bite out of carbon footprint with new Science-Based Targets
Fast food giant is the first major restaurant company to join the initiative