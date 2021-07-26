Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat deliver latest boost to plant-based food market

Pizza Hut Delivery is adding plant-based 'meat' brand Beyond Meat to its delivery menus on a permanent basis, following a successful trial last year.

The move is designed to "meet the growing consumer demand for more diverse protein options", the restaurant and delivery giant said.

The range of three new Beyond Meat toppings, which include Beyond Italian Style Sausage, Beyond Beef Crumbles and Beyond Pork Crumbles, will be available exclusively at Delivery Huts nationwide from today.

Amelia Riba, chief brand officer at Pizza Hut, said the decision to expand the availability of Beyond Meat­­­­­­­­­ followed positive customer feedback and strong sales during the initial trial.

"Last year we were the first pizza chain to bring Beyond Meat toppings to the UK, and we're delighted to introduce them across the country this year," she said. "We are proud to always bring delicious new innovations right to our customers, and by partnering with Beyond Meat we are offering more flexitarian and meat-free options without sacrificing any flavour."

The three pizzas which will include the Beyond Meat toppings are The Beyond Italian Style Sausage Supreme, Beyond Three-Meat Three Cheese and Beyond Beef Sizzler.

Deanna Jurgens, chief growth officer at Beyond Meat, said the company was "thrilled" at the new agreement. "We know meat-eaters and vegetarians alike are increasingly looking for more plant-based options, and we want to enable them to continue to eat what they love, like delicious pizzas, without compromising on taste, a balanced lifestyle or the environment," she said.

The news comes after it was revealed earlier this year that Beyond Meat has signed up to supply both McDonald's and KFC with plant-based products.

Under a three-year deal with McDonald's announced last week, Beyond Meat has agreed to supply the fast-food chain with meat-free burgers, with a view to the first products going on sale in several key markets. It follows a partnership between the two firms which saw a meat-free sandwich trialled in several McDonald's restaurants in Canada throughout 2019 and 2020.

The company is also collaborating with PepsiCo on a range of plant-based snacks.