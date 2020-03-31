'Urgent priority': UK must tackle supply chain deforestation, government warned
Global Resource Initiative (GRI) taskforce also says UK has 'unparalleled opportunities' to green its supply chains as it seeks new global trade deals
The UK should set a legally-binding target to end deforestation across its food, agricultural, and forestry commodity supply chains by 2030 at the latest, at the same time as embedding environmental considerations...
Coronavirus Response: WSP's David Symons on compassion, clients, and continuity
UK Director of Sustainability at WSP, David Symons, argues the UK environmental movement has to come out of this crisis in one piece, 'ready to crack on when the time is right'
Covid-19 bailouts, then what?
Dr Ben Caldecott argues the clamour for green strings to be attached to bailout packages could be misguided - could government take a long term stake in struggling companies instead and demand bolder climate strategies as a shareholder?
New rewilding charity to tap crowdfunding to purchase and restore depleted land
New charity Heal plans to raise £7m to buy and rewild 500-acres (200ha) of land in southern England within two years, before replicating the project further afield.