'Urgent priority': UK must tackle supply chain deforestation, government warned

Demand for beef, soy and palm oil has spurred a growth in deforestation in some regions of the world
Demand for beef, soy and palm oil has spurred a growth in deforestation in some regions of the world
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Global Resource Initiative (GRI) taskforce also says UK has 'unparalleled opportunities' to green its supply chains as it seeks new global trade deals

The UK should set a legally-binding target to end deforestation across its food, agricultural, and forestry commodity supply chains by 2030 at the latest, at the same time as embedding environmental considerations...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news

Covid-19 bailouts, then what?
Covid-19 bailouts, then what?

Dr Ben Caldecott argues the clamour for green strings to be attached to bailout packages could be misguided - could government take a long term stake in struggling companies instead and demand bolder climate strategies as a shareholder?