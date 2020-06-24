mcdonald's
Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture
One for the road: Ford and McDonald's to turn coffee waste into car parts
Bioplastic car parts will reduce weight and lower petrol use to cut CO2 emissions
McFlurry makeover: McDonald's serves up menu of plastic waste reduction measures
Fast food chain's new measures include cutting plastic drink and ice cream packaging in Europe and trialing edible packaging in Ukraine
Plastic free: McDonald's serves up revamped McFlurry packaging
Fast food giant ditches plastic lids for flagship ice cream dish, and replaces single-use plastic used in salad packaging with cardboard
McDonald's hopes biofuel boost can help fight the 'fatbergs'
McDonald's is working with appliance manufacturer Miele to adapt its washing machines to extract grease, creating additional biofuel feedstocks and curbing potentially damaging waste