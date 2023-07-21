'Shocking, but sadly not surprising': Coca-Cola named as UK's worst plastic polluter for fourth year running

Credit: Surfers Against Sewage, Ian Lean
Image:

Credit: Surfers Against Sewage, Ian Lean

Surfers Against Sewage's annual Brand Audit found Coca-Cola is responsible for 17 per cent of all branded plastic litter

Coca-Cola has been named as the UK's worst plastic polluter by marine conservationists Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) in its latest annual audit to identify the country's worst sources of branded plastic...

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Geothermal Engineering and Exergy ink contract for 'UK first' geothermal plant

'Moving from promise to delivery': ZeroAvia completes first zero-emission test flights

