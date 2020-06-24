materials
How investors are addressing the materials challenge
Solving the materials challenge isn't all about plastics, argues Liontrust's Mike Appleby
CES 2019: Smart materials, plant burgers and blockchain for endangered species
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show green innovations branched out from drones and EVs, with clean tech twists on everything from dishwashers to hiking gear
E-Leather sews up £70m investment to take green material around the world
Green tech start-up makes leather from scraps that would otherwise head to landfill
Quantum Technology Supersensors: Smart pressure sensors win 'Breakthrough of the Year' and are set to radically disrupt the tech industry
From flexible touch screens to smart driving seats and robot 'skin', smart material pressure sensors from Quantum Technology Supersensors have a host of exciting applications
Low carbon future? It's a material challenge
A circular economy will present major raw materials challenges, argues AECOM's Robert Spencer
Scientists develop sustainable spider silk in green materials breakthrough
Green material mimics the properties of 'wonder material' spider silk, one of the world's strongest materials
Government urged to act now to stop new materials leading to future landfill woes
Report argues steps need to be taken to ensure emerging materials such as carbon fibre composites and bioplastics are properly reusable and recyclable
Getting novel materials right from the start should be an industrial strategy priority
Jonny Hazell from Green Alliance urges for design stage circular economy thinking to be given priority in industrial strategy