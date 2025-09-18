'Decisive action is needed': Demand for fossil fuel based textiles drives rising emissions

Textile Exchange's annual report warns fossil fuel based materials are accounting for a growing share of global textile production, fuelling rising emissions across the fashion industry
Demand for fossil fuel based materials such as polyester now makes up 59 per cent of total global fibre output, making it the biggest contributor to the textile sector's greenhouse gas emissions. That...
