'Decisive action is needed': Demand for fossil fuel based textiles drives rising emissions

Textile Exchange's annual report warns fossil fuel based materials are accounting for a growing share of global textile production, fuelling rising emissions across the fashion industry

Demand for fossil fuel based materials such as polyester now makes up 59 per cent of total global fibre output, making it the biggest contributor to the textile sector's greenhouse gas emissions. That...

Hived expands with new all-electric haulage fleet

'A wake up call': Climate-driven health risks could cost global economy $1.5tr by 2050

Textile Exchange's annual report warns fossil fuel based materials are accounting for a growing share of global textile production, fuelling rising emissions across the fashion industry

Amber Rolt
clock 18 September 2025 • 3 min read
University of Leeds farm aims to halve emissions through climate-smart research trial
University of Leeds farm aims to halve emissions through climate-smart research trial

The Climate Smart Research project will see the farm, which is located between Leeds and York, tackle the growing pressure faced by the agricultural industry to adapt to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Mia Willemsen, Farmers Guardian
clock 10 September 2025 • 2 min read
Top supermarkets urge producers to stand by under fire Amazon Soy Moratorium
Top supermarkets urge producers to stand by under fire Amazon Soy Moratorium

Tesco, Sainsburys, and Lidl among 18 leading retailers to hail Amazon Soy Moratorium as 'one of the most significant conservation measures of this century'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 September 2025 • 3 min read