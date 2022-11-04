Government announces £95m advanced materials R&D boost

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Government announces £95m advanced materials R&D boost

Business Secretary Grant Shapps hails R&D as "a critical way to turbocharge Britain's growth"

The government has today announced a £95m funding boost for a series of R&D projects focused on advancing the development of so-called ‘super-materials' that are set to play a critical role in a host of clean technologies.

The funding was confirmed this morning by Business Secretary Grant Shapps on a trip to the Henry Royce Institute, headquartered in Manchester.

The cash injection is to be awarded via the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and aims to "cement the UK's position as world-leader in advanced materials". It follows an initial £258m in government investment in the nascent advanced materials sector over the past five years.

Advanced materials, which refers to a range of biomaterials, smart materials and nano-engineered materials, possess unique properties that enable superior performance to their traditional counterparts.

Scientists are confident the emergence of technologies such as graphene, advanced semiconductors, and 3D printing could all play a critical role in a wide range of industries including health, transport, energy, electronics, and utilities. The ability of many advanced materials to enhance efficiency, reduce weight, or enable material recycling and re-use is also expected to help slash carbon emissions.

"R&D investment is a critical way to turbocharge Britain's growth," Shapps said. "Growing an economy fit for the future means harnessing the full potential of advanced materials, making science fiction a reality by supporting projects from regenerative medicine to robots developing new recycling capabilities, right across the country - including here in the heart of Manchester

"Today's £95m investment will do just that, bringing together the brightest minds across our businesses and institutions to help future-proof sectors from healthcare to nuclear energy."

The new funding is set to be shared by a range of projects. For example, one aims to bring together academia and industry to explore how Zirconium alloy insulation can improve the safety and cost-efficiency of highly radioactive fuel used in nuclear reactors reducing carbon emissions in the process.

Similarly, another project is aims to revolutionise the way the UK's 35,000 tonnes of annually imported titanium, 90 per cent of which is turned into waste during manufacturing, can be reused to create lightweight alloys used in more efficient vehicles.

Other supported projects are set to explore the use of waste materials from the shellfish industries to develop bioplastics and undertake computer simulations and deploy robotic technologies to accelerate materials discovery for the clean energy, sustainable materials, and healthcare sectors.

"Advanced materials are crucial to driving growth across our key industries, from energy and transport to health, and ensuring they are sustainable for the future," said EPSRC Executive Chair Professor Dame Lynn Gladden. "This funding will build on the success of the Henry Royce Institute so far, to unleash the potential of this transformative technology for the benefit of the economy and the environment."

The news comes as the university and tech sector this week called on the government to protect R&D budgets in the upcoming Autumn Statement, warning that cuts to the UK's innovation budget would prove short-sighted and have long term implications for the country's net zero transition and economic competitiveness.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

'Unattainable': Why companies are struggling to deliver on plastic pollution goals

Most read
01

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
02

GFANZ cuts partnership with UN's Race to Zero campaign

28 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

GFANZ: Multi-trillion dollar financial group unveils voluntary net zero guidelines

01 November 2022 • 5 min read

More on Technology

Climate tech investment is set to double, but are too many start-ups missing out?
Technology

Climate tech investment is set to double, but are too many start-ups missing out?

Two reports this week suggest financing of climate technology is increasingly being directed at more established 'green' companies and projects

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 November 2022 • 5 min read
Brad Smith is president and vice chairman at Microsoft | Credit: Microsoft
Management

'We can't lose sight of the issue of the century': Microsoft's Brad Smith on climate, COP27, and the clean energy transition

President and vice chairman of Microsoft chats to BusinessGreen about corporate climate diplomacy as businesses and governments gear up for COP27

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 November 2022 • 12 min read
Green gas readiness: Industry reiterates it could deliver 20 per cent hydrogen-gas blend
Infrastructure

Green gas readiness: Industry reiterates it could deliver 20 per cent hydrogen-gas blend

Energy Networks Association takes stock of Britain's hydrogen blending prospects in fresh research, which argues significant emissions savings are feasible

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 November 2022 • 4 min read