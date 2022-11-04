Government announces £95m advanced materials R&D boost

The government has today announced a £95m funding boost for a series of R&D projects focused on advancing the development of so-called ‘super-materials' that are set to play a critical role in a host of clean technologies.

The funding was confirmed this morning by Business Secretary Grant Shapps on a trip to the Henry Royce Institute, headquartered in Manchester.

The cash injection is to be awarded via the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and aims to "cement the UK's position as world-leader in advanced materials". It follows an initial £258m in government investment in the nascent advanced materials sector over the past five years.

Advanced materials, which refers to a range of biomaterials, smart materials and nano-engineered materials, possess unique properties that enable superior performance to their traditional counterparts.

Scientists are confident the emergence of technologies such as graphene, advanced semiconductors, and 3D printing could all play a critical role in a wide range of industries including health, transport, energy, electronics, and utilities. The ability of many advanced materials to enhance efficiency, reduce weight, or enable material recycling and re-use is also expected to help slash carbon emissions.

"R&D investment is a critical way to turbocharge Britain's growth," Shapps said. "Growing an economy fit for the future means harnessing the full potential of advanced materials, making science fiction a reality by supporting projects from regenerative medicine to robots developing new recycling capabilities, right across the country - including here in the heart of Manchester

"Today's £95m investment will do just that, bringing together the brightest minds across our businesses and institutions to help future-proof sectors from healthcare to nuclear energy."

The new funding is set to be shared by a range of projects. For example, one aims to bring together academia and industry to explore how Zirconium alloy insulation can improve the safety and cost-efficiency of highly radioactive fuel used in nuclear reactors reducing carbon emissions in the process.

Similarly, another project is aims to revolutionise the way the UK's 35,000 tonnes of annually imported titanium, 90 per cent of which is turned into waste during manufacturing, can be reused to create lightweight alloys used in more efficient vehicles.

Other supported projects are set to explore the use of waste materials from the shellfish industries to develop bioplastics and undertake computer simulations and deploy robotic technologies to accelerate materials discovery for the clean energy, sustainable materials, and healthcare sectors.

"Advanced materials are crucial to driving growth across our key industries, from energy and transport to health, and ensuring they are sustainable for the future," said EPSRC Executive Chair Professor Dame Lynn Gladden. "This funding will build on the success of the Henry Royce Institute so far, to unleash the potential of this transformative technology for the benefit of the economy and the environment."

The news comes as the university and tech sector this week called on the government to protect R&D budgets in the upcoming Autumn Statement, warning that cuts to the UK's innovation budget would prove short-sighted and have long term implications for the country's net zero transition and economic competitiveness.