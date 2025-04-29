Xampla's CEO explains how even the most innovative green products will remain concepts without an effective business strategy to back them up
Alexandra French has a degree in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge and amassed 25 years' experience at chemicals and sustainable tech firm Johnson Matthey, where she held a number of senior...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis