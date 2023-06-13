'Significant investment opportunity': BlackRock launches materials transition fund

'Significant investment opportunity': BlackRock launches materials transition fund

Analysts tout materials decarbonisation as a major investment opportunity, noting that firms leading on reducing emissions intensity are likely to see 'persistent advantages'

BlackRock has launched a new actively-managed materials transition fund designed to invest in carbon-intensive companies with "credible" transition plans and firms supply materials required for the global net zero transition.

Announcing the new fund this morning, BlackRock said the fund would invest 80 per cent of its assets in firms that produce materials for lower carbon technologies or are working to reduce their own emissions intensity.

Potential targets include industrial companies offering products such as electric mining trucks or lower carbon steel furnaces, and firms engaged in metals and mining, chemicals, steel and construction materials that boast robust transition plans, the investor said.

Companies in the materials sector deemed to be 'green leaders' will also be included in the portfolio, according to the update.

"A low carbon transition sees the global economy moving from an energy system that is fossil fuel and carbon-intensive, to one where the critical inputs are materials and metals," said Olivia Markham, managing director and portfolio manager at BlackRock. "Following a period in which producers' capital discipline has led to supply constraints, this is an exciting structural demand story that we expect to lead to significant value-creation opportunities for investors."

BlackRock said the firms to be targeted by the materials fund offered "some of the biggest investment opportunities" as the global economy decarbonises and demand for low-carbon materials and processes soar.

Setting out the rationale for the fund, BlackRock said businesses that lead on reducing emissions intensity in their respective industries are likely to see "persistent advantages" as the market for low-carbon materials develops, because they would benefit from lower costs and lower capital requirements. 

Similarly, companies producing transition metals are poised to benefit from "stronger-than-expected earnings growth", BlackRock said, especially if adoption of lower carbon technologies surpassed expectations. For example, demand for copper used in electric vehicles and renewables projects is already projected to be about 4.8 times higher by 2030 compared to 2022 levels, it noted.

Finally, the investment giant stressed that it expected companies decarbonising in industries such as metals and mining, cement and contruction were set to benefit from a re-rating as their sustainability risks decreased, resulting in the firms commanding a higher valuations.

Evy Hambro, global head of thematic and sector investing at BlackRock, said it had created the fund to provide clients with exposure to this "significant investment opportunity".

"As transition materials companies prepare for significant growth, many are also focusing on reducing their own emission intensities," she said. "We expect to see a re-rating for materials companies that best navigate a transition."

