Mary Creagh
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Government under fire over response to 'out of date' toxic furniture standards
MPs slam 'inaction' from BEIS after it publishes proposed response to consultation it held nearly three years ago
MPs urge UK to stop financing fossil fuel projects in developing countries by 2021
UK spent £2.4bn on fossil fuel projects in low and middle income countries over past five years, says Environmental Audit Committee
UK government under fire for 'tacit acceptance' of Arctic oil and gas activity
But Foreign Office hits back at 'baseless' claims from Environmental Audit Committee that UK encourages oil and gas exploration in the Arctic
Draft UK law seeks to create Committee on Plastic Pollution
First reading of bill backed by cross-party group of MPs aims to 'significantly cut plastic waste and pollution' by 2042
Are businesses matching green efforts with climate-safe staff pensions?
Only a small number of FTSE 100 firms' pension schemes have shifted their investment approach to take account of climate-related risks, ShareAction research finds
MPs urge government to require financial regulators to engage with climate risks
Environmental Audit Committee calls on Michael Gove to use powers under Climate change Act to require regular climate risk reports form pensions and financial regulators
Latte levy? MPs urge radical action to cut coffee cup waste
Environmental Audit Committee report offers up strong brew of anti-waste measures to curb disposable coffee cup waste - including 25p charge on single-use cups
Green Lunch with… Mary Creagh, MP
The chair of the Environmental Audit Committee joins us at The Thomas Cubbit to talk cycling, Brexit, and polar bear testicles
Government still failing to provide chemicals sector with Brexit clarity, MPs warn
Environmental Audit Committee urges government to act quickly to provide clarity on the UK's chemical industry and EU regulations after Brexit
What would a 'no deal' Brexit mean for the green economy?
The government is facing calls to embrace a 'no deal' Brexit, but what would such a scenario mean for green businesses?
10 more Green Brexit questions that need answering
Last week's Environmental Industries Commission Summit offered a timely insight into the green economy's on-going Brexit concerns