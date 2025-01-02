Government sets out 'clear conditions' for new energy from waste plants

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New waste incinerators must be carbon capture ready and make use of residual heat if they are to receive planning approval, Defra confirms

New waste to energy plants will only receive planning approval if they meet a series of new local and environmental conditions, including requirements for new projects to be ready to install carbon capture...

More on Waste

