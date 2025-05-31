'Government calls time on these nasty devices': Single-use vapes banned from tomorrow

clock • 4 min read
Ban on sale and supply of single-use vapes comes into force on Sunday 1 June in bid to halt 'avalanche of rubbish flooding the nation's streets'

The government's ban on disposable vapes comes into force from tomorrow, Sunday 1st June, making it illegal for retailers to sell single-use vapes as part of the government's efforts to crackdown on plastic...

Amber Rolt

