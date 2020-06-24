mars
Mars: Time for business and governments to step up climate action
Ahead of COP25 kicking off in Madrid on Monday, Mars' Kevin Rabinovitch calls for the Paris targets to become the 'ground floor' of ambition
Burger King and Mars beef up vegan offerings
'Rebel Whopper' and vegan Galaxy join the ranks of plant-based foods
Loop: Consumer goods giants launch global recycling service
Unilever, Nestle, P&G, PepsiCo, and many others join with TerraCycle to launch Loop, a service enabling household collection of empty packaging for refill or recycle
Mars partners with Terracycle to recycle pet food packaging
Packaging from any pet food brand can now be recycled via new Terracycle partnership
Poll: One in five green businesses eye 100 per cent low carbon products and services by 2028
YouGov poll of CEOs and execs from companies adopting science-based emissions targets highlights cost and reputational gains from setting ambitious climate goals
Mars, industrial giants advocate new carbon math for renewable thermal
Leading multinationals are trying to get a better handle on how to account for emissions savings from renewable heat technologies
Mars goes green Down Under
Power Purchase Agreement will enable food and confectionary firm's Australian arm to be powered by 100 per cent renewables by 2020
Uncle Ben's dials in augmented reality to reveal rice supply chain
Shoppers in France can use AR app to find out information on where their rice has come from
Uncle Ben's orders up 100 per cent sustainable rice
Mars moves leading brands over to sustainable-certified rice supplies, as it aims to ensure all its rice is delivered through the Sustainable Rice Platform by 2020
Are you a #climateoptimist? Blue Chips back global campaign to highlight climate solutions
The Climate Group and Futerra kick off new campaign to encourage individuals and firms to promote mechanisms for tackling climate change
Kellogg, Estée Lauder, and DBS Bank join growing ranks of RE100 clean power initiative
Fresh wave of blue chip firms unveil 100 per cent renewable power commitments
Mars: To avert dangerous warming, we must untangle the supply chain web
Kate Wylie, Mars' global head of sustainability, talks to BusinessGreen about the food giant's new $1bn plan to help fix "broken" supply chains
Mars urges global business to fix "broken" supply chains
Food giant calls on other businesses to follow its lead and address climate, economic and social impacts of business beyond direct operations