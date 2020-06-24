Macquarie
Global Briefing: Von der Leyen to ask states to ramp up climate goals
All the green business news from around the world this week
UK provides finance support to Taiwan offshore wind farm
Export credit agency is to provide £230m project finance guarantee to support UK businesses supplying a large-scale wind farm off the coast of Taiwan
Macquarie's Green Investment Group promises 20GW renewable energy pipeline
Many of the new projects to be developed over the next five years will be backed by corporate power purchase agreements, investor says
Green Investment Group to sweep up 40 per cent stake in East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm
Macquarie-owned green investment vehicle will acquire the stake from ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola
Green Investment Group under fire over 'low' level of UK focus
Trustees for former state-owned bank raise concerns over lower level of investment for UK projects compared to rest of Europe
Green Investment Group: Bank confirms £1.6bn of backing for green energy projects since privatisation
Former state-owned investment vehicle publishes first progress report since Australian bank Macquarie took the reins last year
Green Investment Group snaps up Conergy solar team
Deal sees Macquarie-owned Green Investment Group acquire pipeline of solar projects across Asia Pacific and take on 88 Conergy employees
Green Investment Group launches in North America with new wind and solar investments
Macquarie reaches financial close on 200MW wind farm and launches new solar investment venture as part of North American expansion plans
Macquarie issues £500m loan for green projects
Green capital part of £2bn loan facility issued by Green Investment Group owner
Connected Energy banks £3m storage investment from ENGIE and Macquarie
Energy storage start-up will use cash injection to scale its home storage offer, which makes use of old electric vehicle batteries
Macquarie sells off solar assets to Canada's Fiera Infrastructure
41MW collection of solar assets, a mix of rooftop and ground-mounted arrays, sold for an undisclosed sum
Green Investment Group and Covanta eye pipeline of waste-to-energy projects
First step in partnership will see GIG invest €136m to acquire 50 per cent stake in Covanta's operational waste facility in Dublin
National Audit Office: No 'legal obligation' for Macquarie to continue Green Investment Bank's long-term mission
Report reveals fresh details about controversial sale, including the impact of delays on bank's lending ability and failure by government to secure legally binding green guarantees
GE and Green Investment Group team up for 650MW Swedish onshore wind project
Two companies raise €800m financing to acquire 'massive' wind project from Swedish renewable energy developer Svevind
Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in giant Walney offshore wind project
Danish firm, formerly DONG Energy, agrees to sell portion of under-construction project for £2bn
Now it's in private hands, will the Green Investment Bank hold onto its green mission?
Its new owners Macquarie insist it has a plan to use the bank to invest heavily in pioneering green infrastructure, but plenty are still suspicious of the sale
The next chapter for the Green Investment Bank
New head of the Green Investment Group - formally Green Investment Bank - Edward Northam explains what lies ahead for the newly privatised body
Government formally hands over reins of Green Investment Bank to Macquarie
Controversial sale of the Green Investment Bank to Australia's Macquarie closes and bank's name changed to the 'Green Investment Group'
Macquarie vows to invest £3bn through Green Investment Bank
Promise comes as sale of GIB to Australian bank is confirmed