Norges Bank snaps up stake in Race Bank offshore wind farm in £330m deal

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
The Race Bank offshore wind farm | Credit: Ørsted
Image:

The Race Bank offshore wind farm | Credit: Ørsted

Asset management arm of Norway’s state-owned central bank agrees to buy 37.5 per cent stake in project from Macquarie and Spring Infrastructure Capital

Norges Bank Investment Management has agreed to acquire a 37.5 per cent stake in the 573MW Race Bank offshore wind farm off the east coast of England in a £330m deal with Macquarie Asset Management and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

SMMT calls for tax breaks to help drive £50bn EV market opportunity

Caroline Lucas: 'I would love to see the private sector speaking out more on net zero'

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
03

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read
05

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read

More on Wind

Norges Bank snaps up stake in Race Bank offshore wind farm in £330m deal
Wind

Norges Bank snaps up stake in Race Bank offshore wind farm in £330m deal

Asset management arm of Norway’s state-owned central bank agrees to buy 37.5 per cent stake in project from Macquarie and Spring Infrastructure Capital

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 June 2024 • 2 min read
Could an offshore wind boom hold the key to Labour's ambitious clean power goals?
Wind

Could an offshore wind boom hold the key to Labour's ambitious clean power goals?

The UK has 96GW of offshore wind capacity in the pipeline - delivering it as quickly as possible will be critical to ensuring whether or not the UK can meet its climate targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 June 2024 • 6 min read
EDF Renewables inks PPA deals with Tesco and BAE Systems for Stranoch onshore wind project
Wind

EDF Renewables inks PPA deals with Tesco and BAE Systems for Stranoch onshore wind project

Energy firm starts construction of 102MW wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway as it scores two fresh corporate offtake agreements for the project

Amber Rolt
clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read