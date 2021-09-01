Macquarie is spearheading an energy efficiency training programme for around 100 unemployed young people aimed at equipping them with green retrofitting skills that will help future-proof the UK's homes and workforce for a net zero future, the financial giant announced today.

The 10-week training course is targeted at out-of-work people in the UK aged from 18 to 29 and aims to develop technical and behavioural skills required by the expanding green home retrofitting industry, with demand for tradespeople to help decarbonise the country's notoriously draughty housing stock expected to surge in the coming years.

Supported by youth unemployment non-profit Generation UK, the first course is expected to launch in 2021 for around 100 young people, followed by a nationwide rollout of the programme at a later date.

The course will be led by expert instructors and offer one-on-one mentorship for learners, and active matchmaking and placement opportunities with employer partners upon completion of the course, according to Macquarie.

The initiative, which Macquarie claims is the first to offer green profession-specific training for unemployed young people, has been developed by experts from across the Australian financial giant and its UK-based Green Investment Group (GIG), and is bolstered by funding from the Macquarie Group Foundation.

The company said boosting green skills training in the UK offered an opportunity to tackle youth employment while also helping meet rising demand for green jobs, with the latest figures showing there were over 500,000 people aged 16 to 24 out of work in the UK between March and May 2021.

Meanwhile, the growing green economy is expected to create thousands of jobs in the coming years, with National Grid estimating the energy sector alone needs to recruit 400,000 more people to meet the UK's net zero emissions target for 2050.

Generation UK said its target for the new training programme was to place 80 per cent of those taking part into roles within three months of completing the course with housing associations, councils, energy providers, and specialist retrofit delivery and installation companies.

Michael Houlihan, CEO at Generation UK, said youth employment had been exacerbated by the pandemic, but the growing green economy now promised to offer a host of new career opportunities for young people.

"In tackling the climate crisis we have the potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the economy that require specific skills that are currently in short supply," he said. "There is now an unrivalled opportunity for us to provide a diverse group of young people with the training to enter the rapidly-growing green sector. We are delighted to be working with Macquarie to fill the green jobs of the future and as a result help the UK's 2050 net zero targets."

Around 27 million homes need to be retrofitted with measures such as better insulation and zero carbon heating systems in order to tackle fuel poverty and meet the UK's net zero emissions goals.

Curbing emissions from buildings is widely regarded as a major logistical and policy challenge, in part due to the lack of requisite skills to carry out such works across the country.

As such the government is currently under pressure to set out plans for decarbonising UK homes - including funding support for households and skills training - with more details expected to emerge ahead of COP26 in its forthcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy.

Macquarie said the new green training course had been designed in partnership with the Retrofit Academy CIC, and would aim to train and place young people into jobs as retrofit advisors on fitting technologies such as heat pumps, solar panels, insulation, and smart boilers.

Further funding for the initiative has come from Generation's backers, including asset management giant BlackRock, it said.

Edward Northam, head of Macquarie's Green Investment Group in the UK and Europe, stressed that providing training in such roles was crucial for helping tackle climate change, which he described as "one of the defining challenges of our time".

"We're excited to be at the forefront of this, utilising our deep expertise in the green space to collaborate and deliver this pioneering project alongside Generation UK, continuing to support the UK's energy transition and simultaneously supporting young learners into an exciting career," he said.