Funding boost for Storegga's vision of world-leading CCS on UK shores

The UK firm yesterday announced new investments from GIC, Mitsui and Macquarie

Efforts to develop innovative carbon reduction and removal technology on UK shores received a boost this week, as geotechnology pioneer Storegga announced fresh investment from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Japanese investment giant Mitsui, alongside further backing from cornerstone investor Macquarie.

The new funding - the precise amount of which was not disclosed - will support the development of Storegga's Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Hydrogen Project at St. Fergus, north-east Scotland, the British firm said. Storegga also unveiled plans to work with Mitsui to initiate and progress further CCS opportunities in Europe and Asia-Pacific, drawing on Mitsui's strong presence in the latter region, the companies said.

"The UK is emerging as a world-leader in CCS and its associated low carbon technologies; today's investment by these partners strengthens our ability to build a world class CCS project and help the UK to pioneer this rapidly growing sector," said Nick Cooper, CEO at Storegga.

Through its subsidiary Pale Blue Dot, Storegga is the lead developer of the Acorn Project, which is located in the geographic heart of the UK's traditional oil and gas sector.

Expected to be operational by the mid-2020s, Storegga claims it has the potential to store at least 5Mt/yr of CO2 by 2030 - half the total storage capacity targeted by the same date in the UK government's Ten Point Plan. This storage potential then quadruples to 20Mt/yr or more by the mid 2030s, Storegga claims.

The company added that its new CO2 transportation and storage hub would then enable "a host of decarbonisation opportunities including CO2 imports from across the UK and North West Europe to Peterhead's deepwater port, a possible repurposing of pipeline infrastructure to support the decarbonisation of Scotland,s industrial central belt, large scale hydrogen generation and negative emission technologies including Direct Air Capture".

It said the latest funding injection would allow it to progress some of the wider aspects of the Acorn Project, including the plans for a UK based DAC facility, while also supporting ongoing business development activities.