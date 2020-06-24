London stock exchange
John McDonnell reiterates promise to de-list companies not acting on climate change
Pledge first made by Labour Party in June repeated by Shadow Chancellor on the General Election campaign trail
Sustainable bonds and green economy marks: London Stock Exchange beefs up sustainable investment offerings
Initiatives aim to support companies with sustainable business models and investors who are increasingly focusing on environmental products and services
FTSE Russell ditches 'non-renewable' labelling for energy stocks after just three months
The "non-renewable" label was removed last week, replaced with "Oil, Gas and Coal"
'World's first' climate risk government bond index launched by FTSE Russell
New index covers 22 sovereign bonds and is designed to push state investments towards greater climate resilience
Oil and gas firms labelled 'non-renewable' on London Stock Exchange
Energy firms reclassified as either 'renewable' or 'non-renewable' as pressure increases on fossil fuel sector to decarbonise