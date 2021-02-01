NextEnergy Renewables targets £300m London Stock Exchange flotation

Clean energy investor seeking investment to grow its solar, wind and batteries portfolio, as Green Investment Group unveils new solar business Cero Generation

NextEnergy Renewables is aiming to raise up to £300m to help expand its clean energy investment portfolio through an initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange, it announced today.

The clean energy investor is seeking cash to invest in a range of private investment funds targeted towards green technologies such as solar power, wind farms and battery storage, and plans to get share placement on the stock market underway later this month, with a view to wrapping up the fund raise in early March.

The fund will be managed by NextEnergy Capital IM Ltd, a $2.3m clean energy investment manager that is also part of the broader NextEnergy Group, the company said.

Next Energy Renewables said it expected total returns from the fund to be in the range of nine and 11 per cent from investments in a mix of private funds alongside co-investments and direct acquisitions of infrastructure projects. The portfolio will be split equally between the 'Next Power III ESG' fund managed by NextEnergy Group, funds managed by other groups that specialise in other clean energy technologies, and direct investments in assets alongside other private funds, it explained.

The company said its overarching ambition was to drive an increase the global renewable energy supply, by backing both established green technologies while also supporting "new key transformative energy transition infrastructure" such as hydrogen and battery storage.

Anne Wade, chair of NextEnergy Renewables, said the fund offered a "truly unique investment opportunity" to those interested in investing in the clean energy transition.

"The NextEnergy Renewables fund will provide the opportunity to immediately invest through our seed funding into the 'NextPower III ESG' fund, which has a significant portfolio of international solar assets, and in time look to further diversify the portfolio through investment into both private platforms and direct investment through co-invested opportunities," she said. "It is this investment opportunity set that will allow NextEnergy Renewables Limited to offer diversity in both asset class and jurisdiction which truly differentiates this from other offerings."

News of the IPO came amidst a flurry of new announcements in the European solar space, including the launch of AMPYR Solar Europe, a new joint venture from a clutch of European clean energy players that brings together a 4GW solar pipeline across the UK, Germany and Netherlands.

In addition, the Green Investment Group (GIG) - the successor to the UK's Green Investment Bank snapped up by Austrlia's Macquarie in 2017 - today announced it has consolidated all of its solar development activity into a single, dedicated European solar business it has named Cero Generation.

The business boasts 8GW of solar under development in the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, France and the Netherlands, a pipeline that represents one of the largest solar development portfolios in the region, according to the firm.

GIG said the launch of the new portfolio company would complement similar efforts the investor had taken in North America and the Asia-Pacific to group solar development activity together into dedicated businesses.

"The launch of Cero Generation marks an important milestone in GIG's ambition to create Europe's leading solar development company," said GIG's UK and Europe lead Edward Northam. "An agile, flexible, development-focused business, backed by the global expertise, resources and reach of GIG, Cero is the perfect vehicle to propel us forward to the next stage of that journey."

Elsewhere, meanwhile, low carbon heat and power expert AMP Clean Energy has today announced a partnership with solar PV and energy storage specialist Segen, in a bid to boost access to low-cost solar power for UK businesses.

"We are delighted to be working with Segen to help unlock the barriers many installers face in ensuring they maximise their solar PV projects," said Francisco Cabadas, head of solar at AMP Clean Energy. "By doing so, we can help more businesses and organisations take advantage of the financial and sustainability benefits of solar energy."