We want to deliver a green recovery in partnership with business and finance
Business Secretary and COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech on green finance, Covid-19 recovery and the climate emergency at the London Stock Exchange
Good afternoon everyone and thank you to the London Stock Exchange for organising this event. Many people across the world are looking to governments during this global emergency to provide leadership...
Lyft pledges to shift its two million drivers to electric vehicles by 2030
Ride-hailing service targets 100 per cent electric vehicles on its platform as it joins EV100 initiative
Energy firms to face 'ambitious' new annual smart meter targets
Government sets out plans to accelerate smart meter rollout across UK homes and businesses, in bid to boost post-Covid-19 recovery
Highview Power secures £10m funding boost for 'world's largest' liquid air energy storage facility
Government funding will help support construction of 50MW facility in Trafford, Greater Manchester