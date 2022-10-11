London Stock Exchange finalises voluntary carbon market rules

Cecilia Keating
Intervention is designed to establish how companies and funds can raise capital through IPOs for climate mitigation projects

The London Stock Exchange has finalised the rules for companies that want to raise funds through listings for nature-based and technological climate solutions.

Released yesterday after a public consultation, the LSE said its new admission and disclosure rules for offsets would drive more capital into projects that slash carbon emissions and help grow the voluntary carbon market.

"Our goal is to facilitate the financing of projects that are focused on climate change mitigation," said Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange. "Today's publication of our admission and disclosure standards marks the launch of the first public markets solution to help raise capital for the voluntary carbon market."

The LSE said it was the first public stock exchange to develop a "capital raising solution" explicitly designed to support the expansion of the voluntary carbon market.

The solution has been designed to enable a fund or an operating company to use an initial public offering (IPO) to raise capital from investors that would then be invested in approved climate mitigation projects, such as reforestation or carbon capture developments, it said.

Hoggett said the solution "paves the way for capital at scale to be channelled into a range of climate change mitigation projects, while providing corporates and other investors with net zero commitments with the ability to access a diverse supply of high-quality carbon credits".

The LSE said the solution was open to closed-ended investment funds and companies admitted or seeking admission to trading on its markets.

The publication of the final rules comes nearly a year after the bourse announced its intention to create a carbon markets solution at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021.

It is the latest in a series of moves from around the world as policymakers, investors, and regulators seek to establish more robust standards for the fast-expanding negative emissions sector and accompanying carbon offset markets, in response to widespread concerns that some projects are failing to deliver promised emissions savings.

'Game-changer': American Airlines announces investment in green hydrogen distribution network

Statkraft plans green hydrogen plant at former Welsh naval depot

