Better Bankside's sustainability manager discusses the importance of 'hands-on' learning, the untapped potential of the circular economy, and why working with SMEs has been a 'real eye-opener'
In September, Better Bankside appointed Eleanor Holmes as its new sustainability manager to spearhead the delivery of the business improvement district's (BID) Greener Goals for 2025-2030 strategy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis