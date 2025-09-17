Study: Cities could save 725,000 lives a year by tackling climate threats

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Urban heat and pollution-related deaths predicted to rise by 2030, as additional 16,500 deaths linked to summer heat

Adapting cities to better cope with escalating climate impacts, such as extreme heat and air pollution, could save 725,000 lives a year and cut healthcare costs by an estimated $70bn globally. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Ollie Taylor: 'No single industry is doing enough, but there are positive signs'

Google selects Shell to manage its UK renewables supply

More on Risk

Study: Cities could save 725,000 lives a year by tackling climate threats
Risk

Study: Cities could save 725,000 lives a year by tackling climate threats

Urban heat and pollution-related deaths predicted to rise by 2030, as additional 16,500 deaths linked to summer heat

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 September 2025 • 4 min read
'Growing water shortage': Drought conditions set to stretch throughout Autumn
Risk

'Growing water shortage': Drought conditions set to stretch throughout Autumn

Businesses and households urged to continue to pursue water-saving measures, as National Drought Group warns impact of record dry period is set to continue

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 September 2025 • 4 min read
What your salad can tell you about the cost of climate resilience
Risk

What your salad can tell you about the cost of climate resilience

Businesses must develop strategies for climate change adaptation with the same urgency as decarbonisation, writes Viridor Energy's ESG director Edita Adamcikova

Edita Adamcikova, Viridor
clock 15 September 2025 • 3 min read