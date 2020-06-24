lobbying
Anglo American pledges to align lobbying with Paris Agreement
Activist investors celebrate after mining giant promises to realign all its lobbying activity, including that done on its behalf by industry associations, with the goals of the Paris Agreement
Billionaire industrialist David Koch dies aged 79
Prominent funder of climate sceptic and anti-regulation lobby groups died from advanced prostate cancer
WHO compares palm oil industry lobbying to tobacco and alcohol
Explosive study suggests there are 'many parallels' between tactics used by palm oil industry and tobacco and alcohol lobby
Church of England Pensions Board challenges firms on climate lobbying
More than 50 companies have been urged to overhaul corporate lobbying habits that have been blamed for stymieing climate progress
Tech companies unclear over stance on potential new EU climate targets
Leaked document shows BusinessEurope group would oppose more ambitious goals