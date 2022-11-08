Over 50 top firms pledge to align lobbying activity with Paris Agreement

More than 50 companies have signed a new "action declaration" that commits them to bring their policy engagement activity into line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Launched today at the COP27 Climate Summit, the Action Declaration on Climate Policy Engagement, has been signed companies that boast almost $900bn in annual revenues, including leading brands such as Unilever, Ikea owner Ingka Group, Commerzbank, Tech Mahindra, and Enel.

Organised by Corporate Knights and the Global 100 Council, the pledge commits firms to ensuring their engagement with policymakers, and lobbying done on their behalf by trade groups, supports climate action aligned with the goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

It also commits companies to monitoring and disclosing how their direct and indirect lobbying activity aligns with climate goals.

"Pressure on the entire corporate sector to fully support governments globally in efforts to devise and implement meaningful climate policy is growing - from investors, the media, civil society and, increasingly, from parts of the corporate sector who want and need government policy to realise their climate transition plans," said Dylan Tanner, executive director at InfluenceMap, the initiative's data intelligence partner.

"Signatories of the Action Declaration on Climate Policy Engagement represent climate policy leaders and a hugely important force in the reforming of the many powerful trade groups globally delaying climate action. It is clear others will join as this trend mainstreams."

Signatories are required to start publicly disclosing their policy engagement activities by the end of 2023, but can choose their own monitoring and disclosure methods, according to the update.

Catherine McKenna, chair of the United Nations High Level Expert Group on the Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities, said business had a major role to play in pushing governments tpo adopt more ambitious climate policies.

"There's a real opportunity and need for governments to advance ambitious climate policy both domestically and internationally, but for that to happen, major trade and industry associations, which are a dominant force guiding government-business engagement, need to be constructive and solutions-oriented, not rooted in resistance, and businesses need to hold them to that," she said.

It comes as pressure mounts on companies to match their behind-the-scenes lobbying with their publicly stated climate goals. Research from Influence Map has highlighted the disconnect between various sectors declared support for climate goals and their lobbying activity, with a report earlier this summer highlighting how the European aviation sector, for example, has been accused of continuing to advocate for policies that undermine climate goals despite airlines' public support for net zero targets.

Corporate Knights did not respond to BusinessGreen's request for more detail over which companies signed the pledge, but the group said there were companies from every major industry signed up the new initiative, from mining and finance to healthcare and tech, with the one notable exception being provided by the oil and sector.

The pledge has been endorsed by companies from all G7 countries, other than Japan, as well as from by firms from India, China, and Brazil.