Airlines targeting net zero continue to lobby against climate policy in Europe, study claims

The world's biggest airlines continue to lobby behind-the-scenes in Europe for policies that undermine global climate goals, despite their public support for net zero targets, a new study has claimed.

A report on aviation sector lobbying by InfluenceMap warns of a disconnect between the industry's public support for a net zero emission future, and the engagement work of some firms, which the think tank claims often seeks to derail near-term decarbonisation policies.

The research, published yesterday, notes the aviation sector continues to lag behind other industries in terms corporate climate lobbying, with no airline or airline group assessed in the report achieving higher than a C+ grade on InfluenceMap's A to F scale.

However, the report notes a "broad improvement" in the climate lobbying positions across the aviation sector in Europe in the past year since it published its previous assessment of the sector's activity.

This year's report scores low-cost airlines - such as EasyJet, Wizz Air, and Ryanair - slightly higher on climate policy engagement than many legacy airlines, with the the budget airlines graded in the range of D+ to C+. Air France-KLM, British Airways-owner International Airlines Group (IAG), and Lufthansa, meanwhile, were given lower, D and D- scores in the report.

InfuenceMap transport analyst Lucca Ewbank said the aviation sector remained one of the "key opponents" of effective climate policy in Europe, but noted there had been some movement towards better practices over the last 12 months.

"There have been some notable shifts within the industry during the past year - in particular from low-cost airlines which have been more vocal in support of some aspects of EU climate policy," she said. "This is contrast to the legacy airlines which have all stated top-line support for net zero by 2050, but are continuing to lobby against a broad range of policies that would help achieve that goal"

Ewbank added there was "now a fairly clear divide" between low-cost airlines and their legacy competitors when it came to climate policy engagement in Europe.

The report details how legacy airlines, such as Air France-KLM and IAG, have continued to push back against the inclusion of all international flights departing Europe in the EU's carbon trading scheme.

In contrast, during the past year many low-cost European airlines, such as easyJet and Ryanair, have publicly supported an expansion of the scheme for the first time, the report reveals.

InfluenceMap also claims a newly released document it obtained through a freedom of information request reveals that IAG urged the EU Commission last January to weaken the bloc's plan to implement a minimum requirement for low carbon jet biofuels - known as a Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) mandate - by calling for the regulation to be limited to intra-EU flights and amending its phase-in timeline.

Publicly, however, the company - which also owns Iberia, Vueling, and Air Lingus - has committed to power 10 per cent of its flights with SAFs by 2030.

In addition, another FOI submitted by InfluenceMap revealed that Ryanair, AIG, and American Airlines all opposed a so-called 'frequent flyer levy' - which would charge higher passenger taxes on people who fly more often - in their response to the UK government's recent consultation into aviation tax reform, according to the report.

An InfluenceMap representative told BusinessGreen that Ryanair appeared to argue that the levy would only "punish" passengers with an "ongoing practical requirement to fly frequently", while also emphasising administrative concerns. IAG, meanwhile, appeared to push back on the need for a levy, stating "frequent flyers automatically pay more under carbon pricing" and also claimed that a levy would "distort the principle" of carbon pricing, the InfluenceMap spokesperson said.

Moreover, the documents acquired by InfluenceMap suggest American Airlines appeared to assert that the levy was unnecessary as frequent flyers pay more under the Air Passenger Duty (APD) system, despite also advocating for the abolition of the APD in the same consultation response, the think tank said.

Campaigners have argued that a frequent flyer levy, which would ensure the people who fly the most are required to pay an extra tax that would go towards funding aviation decarbonisation technologies, offer the fairest way to tax flights and the most effective way to reduce emissions, given just 15 per cent of the UK population responsible for 70 per cent of all flights.

Responding to the report, European aviation industry group Airlines for Europe (A4E) insisted that it "stands by its position" on environmental taxes such as the UK's Air Passenger Duty, arguing that such efforts "do nothing to support airlines' decarbonisation efforts and instead, are used to raise national revenues on the backs of the flying public".

"The latest report from InfluenceMap aims to discredit the positive climate policy efforts made by all A4E airlines the last year, like for instance our full support for a Sustainable Aviation Fuel mandate," it added. "It is clear that only efforts from all actors in Europe's air transport ecosystem will enable us to reach our climate targets."

A spokesperson for IAG did not comment directly on the claims in the InfluenceMap report, meanwhile, but stressed that the airline group was the first in Europe to commit to powering 10 per cent of its operations with SAF by 2030.

IAG added that it had "committed $865m in SAF purchases and investments over the next 20 years". "Aviation is a global industry and we need a global mechanism to support our sector's green transition and effectively address its carbon footprint," the firm's spokesperson said.