A boulder in the path of climate progress

clock • 4 min read
A boulder in the path of climate progress

We shouldn't underestimate the continued destructive force of the US Chamber of Commerce’s influence on climate policy

The US Chamber of Commerce has long played a central role in blocking policy action on climate change and minimising the challenge we face. A 2021 study from the Brown University Climate and Development...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

It's official: The green economy is booming

17 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

Amazon sinks €1.5m into 'world first' seaweed farm between offshore wind turbines

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

'Major leaps forward': Octopus launches heat pump as cheap as a gas boiler

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

NatWest warns UK net zero policy gaps are putting climate targets at risk

17 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

IKEA expands supply chain clean energy scheme to 10 more countries

17 February 2023 • 3 min read

More on Policy

Credit: iStock
Policy

FCA faces legal action over approval of prospectus from Cambo field operator

ClientEarth agues regulator failed in its 'fundamental function' to protect investors when it 'waved through' prospectus that did not meet legal climate risk reporting requirements

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 February 2023 • 3 min read
Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey | Credit: UK Parliament
Policy

Therese Coffey calls for closer UK-US cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Enviornment Secretary to call for countries to work together to create 'a more secure, more sustainable future' for farming sector

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'Beyond dispute': Air pollution plummets in London after ULEZ expansion

London Mayor Sadiq Khan claims benefits of introducing Ultra Low Emission Zone across inner reaches of city ‘beyond dispute’

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 February 2023 • 4 min read