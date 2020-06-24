Liz Truss
Currying favour: Concerns rise over threat to UK food standards from US trade deal
As XR activists block roads into Westminster, Defra fears the UK may also be blocking chances of an EU trade deal by compromising with the US on environmental standards
Fears for green projects as Liz Truss calls for cull of 'white elephant' capital spending
Chief Secretary to the Treasury suggests low-carbon projects could be in Treasury cross hairs as part of capital spending review
Number 10 denies government is planning to merge Departments for Business, Transport, and Culture
But Sun reports suggest proposal for new 'super-ministry' is under consideration, prompting fears climate change would slip down government priority list
Liz Truss slams Michael Gove's plastic and air pollution policies
Defra's planned controls on plastic straws and wood burning stove attract the ire of Truss, herself a former environment secretary
Truss and Corbyn blame Storm Desmond on climate change as spending row escalates
Labour leader and Environment Secretary link floods to global warming, as government bows to pressure and pledges extra money for flood-stricken councils
The business case for biodiversity? Ask a caveman
The private sector should step up in the absence of government leadership on biodiversity, argues John Alker
Liz Truss: 'My ambition is for Britain to have the best natural environment anywhere'
Liz Truss' Open Environment speech - in full
Britain's forests, soil and rivers worth £1.6tn, says environment secretary
Liz Truss says putting price tag on environment would help decision-making by businesses and government
Conservative Party Conference green speeches - Live Blog
BusinessGreen keeps you up-to-date on the latest speeches from Amber Rudd, Liz Truss, and George Osborne
Who will get Tory government's top energy and environment jobs?
Industry insiders speculate on the next Energy, Climate and Environment Ministers who will face a series of crucial policy decisions this year
Labour pushes government to end confusion over redacted fracking report
Environment Secretary Liz Truss argues controversial report was 'not analytically robust', as she again blocks calls to publish unredacted version
The national interest demands it, let's ban golf courses
Liz Truss' campaign to boost UK food security is heading for the bunker, unless she moves urgently to tackle the golf blight
Voluntary measures alone cannot solve the pollinator problem
Labour's Barry Gardiner warns that the government's new pollinator strategy does not go nearly far enough
Liz Truss: "A healthy environment is integral to a healthy economy"
Environment Secretary's key-note speech unveiling the government's new Pollinator Strategy
UK government to pay farmers to protect bees and pollinators
New strategy includes finance to maintain habitats, as Environment Secretary warns further fall in insect numbers could push up food prices
Labour slams Liz Truss' latest 'ideological' cuts to solar farms
Shadow Environment Secretary Maria Eagle says government made latest decision with 'no underpinning evidence just an ideological prejudice'
Seven questions for Liz Truss' solar farm crackdown
Defra's plans to reduce CAP payments for farmers installing solar arrays raise more questions than answers
Liz Truss accused of trying to woo UKIP voters with 'minute' solar subsidy cuts
Solar and farming industries slam Environment Secretary for 'misguided' attack on solar farm developments