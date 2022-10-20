Liz Truss resigns throwing UK net zero plans into chaos once again

Prime Minister Liz Truss has this afternoon resigned after just 44 days in office, following Number 10's chaotic handling of yesterday's Commons vote on the government's controversial plans to lift the moratorium on fracking in the UK.

In a brief statement, Truss confirmed she would step down in a week's time following a fast-tracked election to select a successor. Chair of the Conservative Party 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady indicated that the Party membership would be consulted, raising the prospect of an online ballot and the potential election of another Prime Minister who does not command majority support amongst Conservative MPs.

Truss said she had come into office "a time of great economic and international instability" and had delivered on energy bills and cutting national insurance, while setting out a "vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit". But she added that "given the situation" she could not deliver on the "mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party" and as such had notified King Charles she would resign.

She said that the election of a new Prime Minister within a week would allow the government to deliver on its fiscal plans and maintain the UK's economic stability and national security.

The situation Truss referred to was the complete implosion of her authority as Prime Minister following a mini-budget that threw bond and currency markets into turmoil and sent interest rates soaring, the resignation of her Chancellor and Home Secretary, record low polling numbers, and the complete mismanagement of last night's Opposition Day motion, which saw scores of Tory MPs threatened with losing the whip if they refused to vote with the government so as to block Parliamentary scrutiny of Number 10's decision to break the Conservatives' own manifesto pledge to maintain the moratorium of fracking.

Responding to Truss' resignation Labour leader Keir Starmer argued the election of the third Prime Minister this year should trigger an immediate general election. "The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern," he said. "After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. In the last few years, the Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost-of-living crisis. Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 a month extra on their mortgages. The damage they have done will take years to fix.

"Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off."

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer similarly called for an immediate election. "The Tory chaos has spiralled beyond any pretence that the country has a viable government," she said. "It is reckless for the Tories to claim that they can replace Liz Truss with any leader capable of commanding authority, nationally or internationally. The Tories want to impose Austerity 2.0 with no electoral mandate. That means more cuts to vital public services and more suffering for people across the country. The government simply cannot govern - it is unfit for office. We need a General Election now so people can vote for the policies they want to see that will turn this mess around."

Speculation is now at fever pitch over who will succeed Truss and how they will be elected. Reports have suggested MPs are keen to secure a new leader by acclamation, with the two candidates who ran Truss closest this summer, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, the most likely prospects.

But the divisions within the Party remain so deep that a field of candidates could yet emerge, leading to another fractious campaign and the consultation of the Party membership that backed Truss this summer. Reports suggested Boris Johnson could stand, in an attempt to engineer a shock return to Number 10.

The change in leadership leaves the UK's net zero agenda, environmental policy plans, and COP27 Presidency facing another chaotic period with huge uncertainty over the future direction of a host of crucial policies.

This summer's leadership election saw the emergence of two candidates, Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch, who signalled their intention to scrap or dilute the UK's net zero targets. Both were rewarded with Cabinet posts and remain popular with the right of the Party.

In contrast, Johnson's re-emergence would likely see a rapid revival of his support for the net zero agenda, while both Sunak and Mordaunt signalled they would continue to advance the UK's decarbonisation plans.

However, whoever emerges as the next Prime Minister faces a raft of critical climate and environmental policy decisions following Truss' ill-fated premiership.

During her brief time in office Truss sparked a fierce row with conservation NGOs by announcing plans to water down EU-derived environmental protections, introduce new investment zones that would dilute planning and environmental rules, and review sweeping plans to reform farming subsidies to encourage more sustainable behaviour.

She also secured plaudits from the energy industry for announcing plans to lift the de facto ban on onshore wind farms in England, but accompanied the move with controversial proposals to effectively block solar farm development and revive fracking projects in the UK. Meanwhile, the mini-budget that triggered Truss' downfall provided only £1bn of additional funding for energy efficiency schemes, despite repeated warnings that energy saving measures represented the most effective means of enhancing energy security and minimising the multi-billion pound cost of the government's energy bill support package.

However, none of Truss' environmental and energy reforms were finalised, meaning the next Prime Minister faces a series of urgent decisions as to whether to retain or scrap the proposals unveiled in the past month.

Truss also appointed former Energy Minister Chris Skidmore to lead a review of the UK's Net Zero Strategy to assess whether it was sufficiently "pro-business and pro-growth". Skidmore was due to submit his review before the end of the year, but was among the group of MPs to rebel in yesterday's vote, risking losing the whip in the process.

"As the former Energy Minister who signed net zero into law, for the sake of our environment and climate, I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 General Election," he wrote. "I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision."

Moreover, a raft of long-standing climate policy decisions remain unresolved, including how to mobilise investment in new nuclear, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, how to enhance energy efficiency across the economy, how to accelerate the roll out of electric vehicles, and how to tackle emissions from agriculture and land use.

These challenges have been further complicated by soaring interest rates and economic instability that have badly hampered business investment in low carbon infrastructure, despite the fact soaring gas prices have further strengthened the economic case for switching to clean technologies.

The uncertainty comes at a time when Europe faces the threat of winter energy shortages in the event that Russia cuts off all gas exports to the continent. At the same time, the EU, US, China, and others are all doubling down on their attempts to attract green investment, adopting policy packages that aim to drastically accelerate the roll out of renewables projects, energy efficiency upgrades, electric vehicles, and other forms of low carbon infrastructure.

Business leaders have repeatedly warned the UK risks losing out on crucial investment if it cannot provide a stable and ambitious climate policy environment. Writing on Twitter today, CBI boss Tony Danker warned the political turmoil was directly impacting business confidence and the UK's economic prospects.

"Today, the UK's growth engine - firms investing more in products, services and people - is coming to a halt in some places," he wrote. "Political instability makes business owners unsure - What will taxes be? What will regulations be? What will government spend money on? What will be cut? Lots of businesses want to invest - they have the money and the plans - but by my estimates, about half of them won't press the button until this political mess clears up and we have a clear government plan and market stability... If we get political and market stability, there will be headspace and clarity for business owners to press go on plans. Then we need all those government enablers for growth to come on tap: immigration reform, a better planning regime, more clean energy projects etc."

The chaos also poses a threat to the UK's net zero targets and its reputation on the world stage as a leader on climate action as it prepares to hand over the Presidency of COP26 to Egypt next month.

Earlier this year, the Climate Change Committee warned that the UK was badly off track to meet its medium-term emissions goals, while the High Court ruled the government's Net Zero Strategy was unlawful on the grounds that it provided insufficient information as to how the UK's emissions targets would be met. The government has been ordered to provide an updated plan by the end of March next year.

It is one of many pressing issues that will be added to the in-tray of the third Prime Minister of 2022.