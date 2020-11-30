Zoom in on Net Zero - with environmental scientist Dr Tara Shine

VIDEO: Leading scientist, policy advisor and author talks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about her new book on everyday climate actions, the challenges of COP negotiations, and the links between climate change and human rights

Dr Tara Shine has been an environmental scientist, policy advisor and science communicator for over 20 years, during which time she has worked with many leading luminaries in the climate movement.

A former member of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) group of experts, she has played a key role in critical climate talks surrounding the Paris Agreement, and has in more recent years worked closely with former Ireland President and prominent climate campaigner Mary Robinson.

Shine has also presented several documentaries for national and international broadcasters such as RTE and the BBC, and her first book - How to Save You Planet One Object at a Time - was published earlier this year.

She is the co-founder of an award winning social enterprise, Change by Degrees, which educates and inspires people to live more sustainability at home, at work and in their community.

In a fascinating chat with BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray earlier this month, Shine discusses her new book, the links between climate change and human rights, and her experience of international diplomacy surrounding the UN climate talks, and her hopes and expectations in the run up to COP26 in Glasgow. The conversation can be watched in full above.