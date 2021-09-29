Net Zero Festival 2021 day one - Live Blog

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Net Zero Festival 2021
Image:

Net Zero Festival 2021

Catch up on all the latest news, top speakers and in-depth discussion from day one of BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival

BusinessGreen brings you coverage of the first day of this year's Net Zero Festival, which will see top business leaders, influential policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs and inspirational thinkers discuss the myriad opportunities and challenges presented by the transition to a low carbon economy.

With the COP26 Climate Summit around the corner, the year's festival will offer invaluable guidance on how firms and organisations can turbocharge their decarbonisation efforts and get ahead of major economic and technological trends being catalysed by the net zero transition.

Follow this blog for coverage of today's action-packed programme, which features UK's High Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping, former COP26 president and energy secretary Claire O'Neill, the Green Alliance's Shaun Spiers, sustainable investment group Ceres CEO Mindy S Lubber, the We Mean Business coalition's Maria Mendiluce, and many more.

Haven't got your ticket? You can sign up now for a pass to this week's Net Zero Festival.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Why aren't we taxing pollution to fund social care?

Zoom in on Net Zero - with Drax Group's Catriona Reynolds

Most read
01

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
02

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
03

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: And the winner is...

• 9 min read
04

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read
05

'Kick polluting fossil fuels off the energy grid': UK businesses call for 2035 net zero power target

• 5 min read

More on Net Zero Now

Tackling climate change, clause by clause: Inside one non-profit's push to rewire contract law to 'change the world'
Management

Tackling climate change, clause by clause: Inside one non-profit's push to rewire contract law to 'change the world'

The Chancery Lane Project is building a library of free-to-use contractual clauses that companies can integrate into their every day operations to meet net zero goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
The UK's Expert Finance credit agency has faced growing calls to align its investment practices with UK climate goals | Credit: UKEF
Investment

Green trade: UK Export Finance pleges to align its financing with net zero by 2050

UK's export credit agency vows to increase support for 'clean growth, renewables and climate adaptation exports' as it unveils new emissions goal

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
'Critical': Mark Carney launches Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance
Investment

'Critical': Mark Carney launches Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance

Eighteen organisations spanning breadth of financial service industry form financial sector’s newest climate-focused coalition

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read