Net Zero Festival 2021 day one - Live Blog

BusinessGreen brings you coverage of the first day of this year's Net Zero Festival, which will see top business leaders, influential policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs and inspirational thinkers discuss the myriad opportunities and challenges presented by the transition to a low carbon economy.

With the COP26 Climate Summit around the corner, the year's festival will offer invaluable guidance on how firms and organisations can turbocharge their decarbonisation efforts and get ahead of major economic and technological trends being catalysed by the net zero transition.

Follow this blog for coverage of today's action-packed programme, which features UK's High Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping, former COP26 president and energy secretary Claire O'Neill, the Green Alliance's Shaun Spiers, sustainable investment group Ceres CEO Mindy S Lubber, the We Mean Business coalition's Maria Mendiluce, and many more.

Haven't got your ticket? You can sign up now for a pass to this week's Net Zero Festival.