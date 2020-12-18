Formula 1 gears up for '100 per cent sustainable' fuel in 2030 net zero drive

Formula 1 could be using biofuel across its races from 2025 | Credit: Sjo

Motorsport governing body FIA unveils plans for F1 cars to use greener fuel in next five years, as it sets sights on becoming net zero carbon by 2030

The FIA claims to have developed a "100 per cent sustainable" fuel made from bio-waste which it aims standardise across Formula 1 cars within the next five years, as part of the motorsport governing body's drive to become net zero carbon by the end of the decade.

Among a suite of green commitments unveiled yesterday, the FIA said it had developed the second-generation biofuel exclusively using bio-waste "not intended for human or animal consumption", and that the first barrels of the fuel were now with F1 teams for testing and validation.

Once demonstrated and proven, the plan is for F1 teams to use the biofuel as a basis to develop and innovate their own fuels ahead of the introduction of a mandatory requirement for 100 per cent sustainable fuels across the F1 championship in the near future, potentially as soon as 2025.

Moreover, from 2021 other FIA championships such as the European Truck Racing Championships will also be able to start using and further developing the biofuel, it said.

If rolled out across FIA championships, the fuel would mark a major green leap forward for gas-guzzling motorsports and could spark innovation that leads to environmental gains for everyday transport.

Ross Brawn, managing director of motor sports at Formula 1, said the world driving championship had "long served as platform for introducing next generation advancements in the automotive world".

"We are delighted by the momentum on sustainable fuels which perfectly aligns with our plan to be net zero carbon as a sport by 2030," he said. "Our top sustainability priority now is building a roadmap for the hybrid engine that reduces emissions and has a real world benefit for road cars. We believe we have the opportunity to do that with a next generation engine that combines hybrid technology with sustainable fuels."

The FIA previously introduced hybrid engines into F1 and created the world's first all-electric racing series Formula E in 2014, before later setting up a dedicated Environment and Sustainability Commission in 2017 chaired by former Mexico President Felipe Calderón.

Following its AGM, the FIA yesterday also approved a new environmental strategy to become 'carbon neutral' next year and net zero carbon by 2030, based on a science-based trajectory to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century.

In the immediate term, the FIA plans to purchase offsets to achieve carbon neutrality in 2021, while developing detailed action plans covering water, air, soil, waste, and biodiversity, with a target to reduce its carbon footprint by 20 per cent by 2025.

Then, from 2025, the governing body aims to start a gradual integration of carbon removal technologies in its offsetting plan, while ensuring all FIA buildings are powered with renewable energy. And by the end of the decade it aims to have cut its carbon footprint in half, while removing residual emissions through its carbon removal strategy, according to yesterday's plan.

The Federation also said it would work with the 243 teams and members clubs across the 303 motorsport championships it governs in order to support their efforts to become carbon neutral over the next decade.

FIA President Jean Todt welcomed the AGM's decision to approve the new climate plan, and said the Federation would work beyond motorsport to push for wider climate action.

"FIA takes its responsibility in leading motor sport and mobility into a low carbon future to reduce the environmental impacts of our activities and contribute to a greener planet," he said. "By developing sustainable fuel made from bio waste that can power Formula 1, we are taking a new step forward. With the support of the world's leading energy companies, we can combine the best technological and environmental performance."