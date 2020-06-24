law
Boosting India's fight against plastic pollution
India's governments must focus on education to kickstart the country's battle against plastic waste, argues Link Legal's Sidhartha Srivastava
Women on boards help big companies lower environmental risks, study suggests
Research found for every additional woman appointed to a corporate board, firm reduces chances of being sued for environmental violations by 1.5 per cent
Solar wars: Huawei pledges to 'vigorously' defend SolarEdge tech patent lawsuit
SolarEdge is seeking damages, an injunction, and recall of Huawei solar inverters, but Chinese tech giant is set to challenge the lawsuit
Climate of litigation? Why climate science will disrupt the duty of care dynamic
The fast-improving science of event attribution means lawyers, insurers, architects, and town planners will need to plan for climate change - or face legal consequences
UK urged to deliver clarity on international environmental treaties post-Brexit, as Labour launches 'Green Brexit' push
Analysis by green law experts warn many global green treaties could cease to apply unless they are officially ratified in the UK after Brexit, as Labour unveils amendments to ensure green rules are retained
UK barristers slam government approach to post-Brexit green law
Bar Council echoes campaigners' fears that government's Brexit plan threatens to green reverse years of progress post-Brexit
Has the government just put a blockade in the path of environmental justice?
New rules abolish cost caps protecting people from unbridled legal fees when bringing environmental cases - but the government insists individuals will not have to pay above their means