Top lawyers vow that they will not help facilitate new fossil fuel projects

More than 120 of the UK's top lawyers have put themselves at risk of disciplinary action, after declaring they will no longer will work with companies embarking on new fossil fuel projects or prosecute peaceful climate activists.

Next Wednesday, a group of lawyers will formally hand a 'Barristers Declaration of Conscience' to the Bar Standards Board setting out their intention to discriminate against certain type of clients.

The document, shared with journalists ahead of the launch, states: "We declare, in accordance with our consciences, that we will withhold our services in respect of: (i) supporting new fossil fuel projects; and (ii) action against climate protesters exercising their democratic right of peaceful protest."

The controversial action would put the lawyers in breach of a professional code of conduct, given professional rules require barristers to take on legal cases even if they consider them to be objectionable.

The declaration has been slammed by senior figures in the UK's legal profession, who noted much of the bar in England and Wales is governed by the "cab rank" principle: the idea that lawyers cannot refuse to represent a potential client with whom they disagree, just as a taxi driver shouldn't discriminate against a passenger.

The Bar Standards Board did not reveal whether it would pursue disciplinary action or fine the barristers involved, but the organisation's director-general Mark Neale noted in a statement the cab rank rule was "designed to ensure that everyone can have access to legal advice".

"If a self employed barrister receives instructions from a professional client, and the instructions are appropriate taking into account their experience, seniority and area of practice, they are generally obliged to accept those instructions irrespective of the identity of the client, the nature of their case and any belief they may have as to the client's character or cause," he said.

But Jolyon Maugham KC, director of Good Law Project and one of the barristers to back the action, said lawyers should not be "forced to work for the law's wrongful ends by helping deliver new fossil fuel projects", nor be "forced to prosecute our brave friends whose conduct, protesting against the destruction of the planet, the law wrongly criminalises".

"We think it's important to say this and say it clearly," he said.

Other lawyers to have signed the letter are Imran Khan KC, Farhana Yamin, Tessa Khan, Aoife Fleming, Paul Powesland, Sir Geoffrey Bindman KC and Aoife Fleming.

Pressure has mounted on the entire City of London to stop facilitating the expansion of coal, oil and gas, which experts claim is incompatible with agreed international climate goals. A scorecard published last year found that London's leading law firms were among those with the closest ties with fossil fuel companies.

The protest also mirrors similar campaigns aimed at other professional services industries, which have seen advertising, marketing, and consultancy firms face calls for them to end their work with carbon intensive businesses.

The move comes amid growing criticism at how changes to legislation covering protests have been used to curb the right to protest and seen increasing numbers of peaceful climate activists imprisoned.

The Bar Council is also opposed to the lawyers' declaration, with the bar leader Nick Vineall strongly backing the importance of the cab rank rule during an address at a service in Temple Church last night.

In a statement provided to BusinessGreen, chair of the Bar Council Nick Vineall KC said the cab rank rule "prevents discrimination and improves access to justice".

"It is for judges or juries to decide who is right and who is wrong, not barristers," he said. "Should a barrister be allowed to refuse to defend a climate change activist because they happen to disagree with that activist's style of protest? I don't think so."

But the barristers that have signed the declaration have argued the cab rank rule does not prevent them from expressing their opinions and campaigning for causes they believe in.

"Signing the [declaration] does not mean I reject the cab rank rule or that I would refuse to act for any client who instructs me in accordance with it," Leslie Thomas KC told The Daily Mail. "It simply means I support the right of lawyers to take a stand against new fossil fuel projects and to defend those who peacefully protest against them.'

Barrister Paul Powlesland, a signatory to the declaration, held up a sign reading: 'how many deaths does cab rank justify?' in protest of Vineall's address last night.

Given the fact that the Chair of @thebarcouncil was allowed to make such a speech during the service, I was tempted to protest during the speech itself, but decided I would have more respect for a religious service than he did, & kept my protests to before & after the service. pic.twitter.com/FpbN86vIY6 — Paul Powlesland (@paulpowlesland) March 22, 2023

The Barristers' Declaration also backs "law reform and litigation" aimed at mitigating and adapting to the effects of global warming. "In particular, we support the implementation of the polluter pays principle to correct the market failure that externalises to society the costs of greenhouse emissions created by burning fossil fuels," it states.