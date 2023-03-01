Competition watchdog publishes guidance for green business collaborations

The UK's competition watchdog has published fresh guidance setting out how companies that collaborate on sustainability initiatives can best ensure they are not flouting competition laws.

The draft guidance, which is open for consultation until 11 April, aims to provide greater clarity on how competition law applies to environmental sustainability agreements between firms operating at the same level in a supply chain.

While there is broad consensus the rapid transformation of industries in pursuit of net zero emissions will require the sharing of risks, investments, and research efforts, as well as agreements on standards, benchmarks, and best practices, there are growing concerns that competition law is already having a chilling effect on some cross-sector sustainability initiatives.

Companies do not want to run the risk of being accused of, or worse still found guilty of, entering into a 'green cartel' whereby a collective effort to adopt more sustainable practices is blamed for maintaining price premiums or increases prices for consumers.

US competition law has already been blamed in part for diluting the ambition of the Glasgow Financial Alliance on Net Zero (GFANZ) and its various sub-sectoral alliances in the finance sector. Last year, GFANZ chair Mark Carney cited members' concerns around whether a coordinated restriction of support for the fossil fuel sector could fall foul of US competition law as one of the primary reasons behind the controversial decision to relax some of the membership criteria for the group.

But the Competition and Markets Authority said its new guidance will help businesses work together to take action on climate change and environmental sustainability, without "undue fear" of competition rules.

"We hear increasingly that firms want to do more to co-operate and tackle climate change issues but are worried that competition law may prevent or impede them from working together to address them," said the watchdog's chief executive Sarah Cardell. "We are committed to helping these businesses deal with the issue together, without unfounded fear of breaking competition rules."

Cardell added that the guidance "gives firms greater certainty about when agreements that genuinely contribute to addressing climate change will be exempt from competition law."

The CMA has provided a number of examples in its guidance designed to inform businesses' approach to working with other companies on environmental sustainability initiatives.

For example, the watchdog has deemed that collaboration between competitors might be necessary when there is a competitive disadvantage for any one company to move first in embracing a 'greener' practice or input, with the result being inaction across the board. Another scenario where the CMA would regard co-operation as acceptable is where the switch to more sustainable outcomes is too expensive or resource-intensive for any one firm to achieve on its own.

Partnerships focused on tackling climate change merit special treatment, it said, because of the exceptional nature of the harms created by rising temperatures. "Climate change represents a special category of threat that sets it apart and requires a different approach to the pass-on criteria," the document notes. "This reflects the sheer magnitude of the risk that climate change represents, the degree of public concern about it, and the binding national and international commitments that successive UK governments have entered into."

The CMA said it would expand its condition that consumers must receive a 'fair share' of the benefits of any collaboration to include all UK consumers, rather than just those within the market affected by the agreement and those in related markets, as stipulated in the Competition Act 1998.

Antitrust lawyers welcomed the CMA's guidance. Nicole Kar, head of antitrust and foreign investment practice at Linklaters, said the watchdog had put itself at the "vanguard of the antitrust and sustainability debate", alongside its counterparts in the Netherlands and Austria.

"On the enforcement front, businesses should take comfort from clear statements that the CMA will not take enforcement action against agreements that clearly correspond to examples in, and are consistent with the principles set out in the guidance," she said, adding that businesses would also welcome that the CMA has stated it would not issue fines against parties that implement agreements discussed informally with the watchdog in advance, provided any competition concerns are addressed in line with the guidance.

"If published in its current form, we believe [the guidelines] would significantly assist businesses to manage their antitrust risk exposure and open the door for more businesses to pursue environmental initiatives at industry level," she said.

Her comments were echoed by her colleague Jonathan Ford, partner in Linklaters' antitrust and foreign practice. "The Guidance notably signals the CMA's willingness to take a clear position on the most heated topics of debate in this area," he said. "Namely, when do the positive environmental effects of an agreement outweigh restrictive effects such as increased prices, reduced output or restrictions on variety."

The draft guidance also invites parties to approach the CMA for informal advice, in what it is calling an 'open-door policy'. "Businesses involved in agreements promoting environmental sustainability should also be assured that if they have concerns, they can speak to us, and we can provide bespoke advice," Cardell said.

Ford added that the days of the "fireside chat were back" now that businesses were being encouraged to approach the authority at an early stage for informal guidance.

The CMA is holding two roundtables for lawyers and other specialist advisers to discuss technical elements of the draft guidance before the consultation closes. It has said that supporting the UK's transition to net zero emissions is one of its key aims for the upcoming year.