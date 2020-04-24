Legal giant CMS sets out its case for net zero emissions by 2025

Company seeking approval from Science Based Targets initiative for 1.5C climate goals covering its business and value chain

International law firm CMS has set its sights on becoming a net zero business by 2025, today announcing plans to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C.

Headquartered in the UK, CMS is one of the largest law firms in the world, with 70 offices in 40 countries boasting 4,500 legal professionals and revenues of €1.36bn in 2018.

Yesterday the company said it was seeking approval for its climate goals from the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), after announcing plans to deliver a 30 per cent cut in emissions by 2025 both across its own operations and wider value chain - covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions - rising to a 50 per cent cut by 2030.

CMS said it would then look to offset any remaining emissions it has not managed to eradicate by 2025 in order to achieve net zero emissions, adding that it was "also exploring options to go 'net negative' and address its historical carbon debt".

The move echoes Microsoft's announcement in January that it plans to be 'carbon negative' by 2030 and remove as much CO2 from the atmosphere as it has emitted since its launch in 1975.

Penelope Warne, the senior partner at CMS, said that while the world was currently "living through difficult times" climate change remained "a central priority for us, our people and our clients".

"That is why it is so important that our commitment to reduce emissions to net zero by 2025 is backed by scientific and independently verifiable measurement," she said. "It also focuses our attention and efforts on practical behavioural change, operational improvements and supporting suppliers to make a real difference."

Over the past year CMS said it had been measuring its greenhouse gas emissions across its global operations with the support of CO2 management and energy performance consultants Carbon Intelligence, as well as ramping up its climate change and sustainability efforts.

In order to reach its climate goals, the company plans to renegotiate its electricity contracts to secure 100 per cent renewable power - of which seven of its offices have already done so - as well as focusing on energy efficiency improvements across its building, disclosing its emissions to non-profit CDP, and conducting a review of its supplier's carbon reduction commitments.

Will Jenkins, associate director at Carbon Intelligence, said CMS had "demonstrated that professional services firms can take a credible approach to emissions reduction".

"We have seen them improve their CDP score and commit to an ambitious science-based target that stands up to scrutiny," he said. "They have a plan that will deliver real impact and proves to their clients, staff and suppliers that they're taking their climate change responsibilities seriously."