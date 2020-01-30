Legal challenge launched against plans to build Europe's biggest gas plant in Yorkshire

Drax Power wants to build gas turbines at its plant in Selby, North Yorkshire to replace its existing coal-fired units ahead of the government's coal phase-out in 2025

ClientEarth has launched a High Court challenge against the UK government's decision to greenlight what would be Europe's largest gas power plant, sparking the latest legal test for the UK's decarbonisation strategy.

Andrea Leadsom, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), approved Drax Power's plans in October last year, overturning a block put in place by the government's own Planning Inspectorate.

The Planning Inspectorate had judged that the project's climate impact outweighed its potential benefits, marking the first time the planning authority had opposed a major project on such grounds.

Now the environmental law charity ClientEarth is seeking to overturn BEIS's subsequent approval, arguing it contradicts the government's own decarbonisation strategy.

"The Secretary of State has ignored the recommendations of her own planning authority, and her decision is at odds with the government's own climate change plans to decarbonise in a cost-effective manner," said Sam Hunter Jones, in-house lawyer for ClientEarth.

"With scientists also ringing the alarm bells for decades, we shouldn't need to take the government to court over its decision to allow what would be Europe's biggest gas plant."

Drax Power wants to build four combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT) at its plant in Selby, North Yorkshire to replace its existing two coal-fired units, ahead of the government's proposed coal phase-out in 2025. If the company installs the 3.6GW capacity that the government has given planning permission for, Drax's conversion would create Europe's largest gas power plant.

A Drax spokesperson insisted it plans will still allow it to become carbon negative by 2030 by using bioenergy with carbon capture alongside new gas capacity. "We are exploring a range of options using different, flexible technologies, including this high efficiency gas project. It could support the continued decarbonisation of the energy system, helping the UK on its path to net zero by 2050, in line with the government's policies," they added.

But ClientEarth, which was invited to submit an assessment of the plant's climate impact, warned that the combination of the project's scale, emissions intensity, and long operating life made it a significant threat to the UK's carbon targets.

Over its lifetime the project could create 400 per cent more greenhouse gas emissions than under a scenario where it is not built, the assessment found, arguing the new gas plant could produce as much as 75 per cent of all the emissions projected for the electricity sector once fully operational.

Moreover, the Planning Inspectorate noted that a series of other gas projects had already been approved. The government's latest forecasts estimate that the UK will need 6GW of new gas generation through to 2035, but the UK has already greenlit more than 15GW worth of large-scale gas plants. Drax's project could take the total to 18GW - three times the government's estimates.

The government's climate body, the Committee on Climate Change, has warned there should be no more gas on the UK grid by the mid-2030s without carbon capture and storage (CCS) capabilities.

In her letter approving the plans, Leadsom argued some fossil fuel generation would still be required to balance out intermittent power from renewables, and warned that the other gas projects in the pipeline may not go ahead potentially leaving the UK with a capacity shortfall and associated energy security issues.

She also noted that the Drax plan included extensive battery storage, and that the new gas plant would be engineered to allow carbon capture equipment to be fitted in the future.

Drax has been a vocal supporter of the UK's energy decarbonisation plans, having moved to phase out its coal operations and shift to a combination of gas and biomass power, while also investing in early stage carbon capture projects.

Launching the legal challenge against BEIS' judgement, ClientEarth's Hunter Jones said: "In its planning application, Drax failed to explain how this emissions-intensive gas project squares with the UK's carbon targets and its strategy for clean growth. And the Government's own energy forecasts show that the UK does not need a major roll out of new large-scale gas generation capacity.

"As the Planning Inspectorate found, if this plant goes ahead the public risks a carbon budget blowout, or a huge stranded asset that would require propping up by the taxpayer, or a combination of the two."

BEIS was yet to respond to requests for comment at the time of going to press.