MPs and trade unions join growing calls for robust 'just transition' plan for oil and gas

Group of cross party MPs calls for more detailed plan and funding to accelerate fair transition from oil and gas to clean energy, with their calls echoed by 24 trade union leaders
Pressure is mounting on the government to provide a clearer, more detailed plan for supporting oil and gas workers in the North Sea as the UK economy shifts away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis