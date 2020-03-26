Just Eat
Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders
Just Eat data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes through January to March
Just Eat ramps up seaweed-based sachet trial
Flavourless seaweed sachets are 100 per cent biodegradable and are helping to reduce single-use plastic waste from 65 London takeaways
Just Eat launches faster scooter for greener takeaway deliveries
EXCLUSIVE: Takeaway giant adds faster scooter to green delivery range in bid to encourage partner restaurants to switch to electric power
Could a takeaway change the world?
Just Eat's plan to offer discounts on electric delivery bikes could