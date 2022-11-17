Just Eat for Business expands reusable packaging offer

Food delivery giant builds on partnership with CLUBZERØ to offer business customers reusable packaging

Office food delivery platform, Just Eat for Business has announced that it is to expand its partnership with sustainable packaging business CLUBZERØ to provide more customers in London with access to reusable packaging.

Business customers will have a choice to opt in to use CLUBZERØ's reusable packaging when placing an order from a range of participating restaurants or cafes through the Just Eat for Business platform, including Detox Kitchen, HOP Vietnamese, Satay Street, and Street Greek, among others.

Once customers have enjoyed their meals, the packaging is collected by CLUBZERØ bikes to be washed centrally and redistributed for reuse. The packaging is designed to be reused 250 times, slashing the level of waste associated with standard office food delivery services.

The expansion of the service follows a successful pilot project from the two firms that was undertaken in 2021.  

"We are thrilled to be expanding our work with Just Eat following a successful 10 month pilot with Just Eat for Business," said Safia Qureshi, Founder and CEO of CLUBZERØ. "Our vision is to see reuse adopted as the new norm across F&B delivery and takeaway. Today we have achieved a major milestone in making this a reality for hundreds of businesses and consumers London wide. We look forward to expanding this model  throughout 2023 with Just Eat for Business."

Matt Ephgrave, Managing Director at Just Eat for Business, said the partnership was the latest step in the company's push to reduce its carbon and waste footprint. "Minimising our environmental impact has always been at the heart of our business, however we knew that in order to achieve minimal waste, we needed to provide a sustainable service that would stick and be easily implemented into our restaurant partners' delivery models," he said. "Our partnership with CLUBZERØ does just that - it offers a convenient service as well as an effective way to reduce packaging waste.

"We're thrilled to be part of the journey to making the food delivery industry more environmentally friendly and are looking forward to seeing more and more businesses adopt the same approach."

