Just Eat delivers new carbon labelling trial

clock • 3 min read
Just Eat delivers new carbon labelling trial

Food delivery giant launches carbon labelling trail to help its customers and restaurants make more sustainable choices

Takeaway delivery giant Just Eat has announced it is launching a new carbon labelling trial, designed help both consumers and restaurants better understand the environmental impact of their food choices....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Scroll for good: How social media could inspire more sustainable behaviours

Study: London's fuel consumption higher than any other city in the world

Most read
01

'Asleep at the wheel': CCC urges government to go all-in on 2035 green grid goal

09 March 2023 • 12 min read
02

British Gas launches new net zero home services division

09 March 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Time to get a move on': The green economy reacts to the CCC's net zero power system report

09 March 2023 • 12 min read
04

Just Eat delivers new carbon labelling trial

09 March 2023 • 3 min read
05

Delta Air Lines sets sights on near complete end to fossil fuel use

08 March 2023 • 3 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Sustainable Apparel Coalition launches fashion industry decarbonisation guide
Carbon Accounting

Sustainable Apparel Coalition launches fashion industry decarbonisation guide

New guide aims to support the textile and apparel industry in delivering against science-based emissions targets

Amber Rolt
clock 07 March 2023 • 3 min read
Lidl signs up to WWF initiative to halve environmental impact of UK shopping baskets
Carbon Accounting

Lidl signs up to WWF initiative to halve environmental impact of UK shopping baskets

Discount retailer joins Co-op, Sainsbury's, M&S, Tesco, and Waitrose in working towards ambitious carbon footprint target

Amber Rolt
clock 06 March 2023 • 2 min read
Image: Pexels
Carbon Accounting

Making waves: Tech firm debuts ocean-based carbon removal protocol

Planetary Technologies shares new measurement approach it hopes will allow purchasers to buy ocean-based carbon removal credits with confidence

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 February 2023 • 2 min read