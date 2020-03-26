IRENA
IRENA: 11 million people now work in green energy
Renewables employment hits highest ever level despite slowdown in China
Cheaper than fossil fuels: Global renewables costs hit record low
IRENA estimates onshore wind and solar are already the cheapest source of energy in many parts of the world, and the trend is only set to continue
Renewable energy is now a commercially attractive investment opportunity!
Dr. Frank Rijsberman of the Global Green Growth Institute offers an encouraging tour d'horizon across the world's fast changing energy markets
IRENA and IEA strengthen ties as cost estimates plummet for renewables
Two international bodies agree to strengthen collaboration, as IRENA revises down its estimates for renewables costs through to 2050
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Corporate renewables market on the march in 75 countries
New report released at Clean Energy Ministerial confirms corporate demand for renewable power is accelerating fast
IRENA: Renewable energy jobs pass 10 million mark globally
International Renewable Energy Agency report finds global clean energy sector created more than 500,000 new jobs in 2017, up 5.3 per cent on 2016
IRENA: Nations set to fall short against global energy goals
First analysis of progress against Sustainable Development Goal 7 - which targets green energy - finds limited headway made against clean cooking, renewables, and energy efficiency targets
IRENA: EU can double renewables by 2030 and unlock €368bn investment
Report commissioned by the European Commission argues higher renewables targets would unlock billions of Euros of investment in Europe's economy through to 2030
IRENA director general: 'We are living in a fascinating time for renewables'
Adnan Z. Amin sits down to discuss peak oil demand, energy storage, floating wind farms, e-mobility, and the geopolitical disruption sparked by the clean power revolution
BNEF: Global clean energy investment climbs in 2017 on back of China solar boom
But annual figures confirm a 'damning' collapse in UK clean energy investment, as overall spending halved in 2017
Can renewables really compete in the oil-rich Middle East?
The region is keen to move away from oil, but Siemens' outlook report still suggests gas power could remain dominant through to 2035 - are renewables once again being underestimated?
IRENA: All renewables to be cost competitive with fossil fuels by 2020
'Turning to renewables for new power generation is not simply an environmentally conscious decision, it is now - overwhelmingly - a smart economic one'
COP23: World leaders urged to strengthen renewables action plans
As more corporates commit to sourcing 100 per cent renewable power, calls grow for clean power to play a central role in revamped national climate plans
IRENA: Battery storage capacity tipped to grow 17-fold by 2030 as costs plummet
International Renewable Energy Agency estimates costs of stationary battery storage could drop 66 per cent by 2030, as EV development accelerates
Can India hit 25 per cent renewable power by 2030?
IRENA report argues increasing clean energy capacity will enable India to meet its climate pledges and boost its economy - but warns it must significantly step up its renewables investments
Report: Green energy boasts global workforce of 9.8 million
Number of people working in renewables could hit 24 million by 2030, experts predict
Solar surge: World smashes renewable energy records yet again
IRENA report confirms 'strongest year ever for new capacity additions', as 161GW of clean power deployed
Could shifting focus towards fossil fuel sectors tempt US to stay in the Paris Agreement?
Reports suggest Trump's White House wants more focus on technologies such as CCS, while separate analysis highlights $19tn opportunity from clean energy
Saudi Arabia to launch $30-50bn renewable energy programme
Tenders to be invited within weeks for an envisaged 10GW of renewables projects as kingdom seeks to diversify economy beyond oil
Report: Global renewables market gaining ground on 'nearly every measure'
IRENA report highlights socio-economic benefits from clean energy growth, but argues much more progress needed to cut global emissions
IRENA: Offshore wind could swell 650 per cent by 2030
Offshore turbines set to become key clean power source, driven by falling costs and improving technology
Ten ways to shift the sustainable transport sector up a gear
IRENA working group sets out new plan for greening the global transport sector
IRENA: Solar could meet 13 per cent of power demand by 2030
Major new report predicts rapid cost reductions will deliver a six-fold increase in solar's share of the global power grid