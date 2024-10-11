'We're raising the alarm': IRENA warns £1.5tr a year of investment needed to meet global renewables goal

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
'We're raising the alarm': IRENA warns £1.5tr a year of investment needed to meet global renewables goal

Latest analysis from International Renewable Energy Agency highlights how an increase in clean energy investment is required in the coming years

Annual investment in renewables needs to almost triple to £1.5tr between now and the end of the decade to meet the targets agreed by government's at last year's COP28 Climate Summit to triple renewables...

