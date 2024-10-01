Green jobs: Global renewable energy workforce surges to a record 16.2 million

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Record 2.5 million extra people joined the global renewable energy workforce worldwide last year, according to latest figures from IRENA

The inexorable rise of renewable energy continues to open up fresh employment opportunities worldwide, with the industry confirming its highest ever annual increase in its workforce last year took the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

IEA: Global hydrogen production growing too slowly to meet climate goals

'Financial time bomb': Investors warned over huge litigation risks from toxic chemicals

Most read
01

NESO: Launch of National Energy System Operator hailed as 'pivotal moment' for UK

01 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

Statera Energy submits plans for UK's first utility scale green hydrogen project

01 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

The closure of the UK's last coal power plant is just the start of the East Midlands' green revolution

01 October 2024 • 5 min read
04

Reports: BT Group reels in £105m from first ever recycling deal for leftover copper cables

30 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

COP16: How countries are failing to deliver promised national nature plans

30 September 2024 • 4 min read

More on Work

Survey: Green skills gap threatens UK's sustainability goals
Work

Survey: Green skills gap threatens UK's sustainability goals

New research warns green workforce is struggling to keep pace with increased demand, prompting fresh calls for more collaboration between business, educational institutions, and government to tackle worsening skills gap

Amber Rolt
clock 27 June 2024 • 3 min read
LinkedIn: Young people struggling to break into green industries
Work

LinkedIn: Young people struggling to break into green industries

Data from the social media platform suggests 18-24 year olds are struggling to develop the skills and experience needed to pursue their dream green careers

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 June 2024 • 4 min read
Losing altitude: Study reveals business flights down nearly four million on pre-pandemic levels
Work

Losing altitude: Study reveals business flights down nearly four million on pre-pandemic levels

Number of flights taken for business purposes in 2023 was 29 per cent lower than 2019 levels, New Economics Foundation analysis finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 May 2024 • 4 min read