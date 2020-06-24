infrastructure
The infrastructure industry must undergo a net zero transformation
Professionals working across the built environment need to kick into a higher gear to drive net zero action, argues Mott MacDonald's Clare Wildfire
Ofgem's TCR will be another barrier to Net Zero
The TCR is the wrong policy at the wrong time, argues MakeUK's Frank Aaskov
OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services
Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition
Be prepared: Energy, food and medicine at risk from rising seas, engineers warn
Sobering report from Institution of Mechanical Engineers warns governments and businesses are ill-prepared for sea level rises expected this century
SDG11: Sustainable cities and communities
All our coverage of SDG11 and the goal to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable
C40: 30 major cities have already peaked their emissions
From Austin to Athens, cities housing more than 58 million people have already started the process of reducing their emissions
SDG11: How to green the urban jungle
The goal for safe, resilient and sustainable cities is not a one size fits all recipe
Was the Spending Round greener than it looked?
There are positive signals the government is preparing for a decarbonisation drive
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity
NIC chief: New Cabinet must offer more than 'vague promises' for green infrastructure
Sir John Armitt calls for government to commit to spending 1.2 per cent of GDP every year on future-proofing UK infrastructure
City governments worldwide cannot deliver sustainable cities alone
National governments must step in to help towns and cities finance the green infrastructure revolution, argue Sarah Colenbrander and Denise Chan
SDG9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
All our coverage on SDG9 and the call for the world to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, and foster innovation
SDG9: Are we at the dawn of a new era of sustainable infrastructure?
The ninth sustainable development goal seeks to redesign how the world works - but can we call time on polluting infrastructure fast enough?
Some suggestions for the Spending Review
Matthew Farrow of the Environmental Industries Commission sets out some key asks for the Chancellor, from greener homes to EV infrastructure
Labour fleshes out banking shake-up plans to drive green growth
Banking plan will kick start Labour's 'Green Industrial Revolution', Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell claims
Climate resilience: More than a third of Londoners think city can't cope with natural disasters
New survey suggests widespread concern UK capital isn't geared up to withstand impacts of climate change
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to step down amid Trump climate clash
Resignation - which comes three years early - leaves US President Trump with opportunity to nominate a successor less enthusiastic about tackling climate change
Greg Clark: The electricity trilemma is almost over
Business Secretary heralds new era where 'cheap power is green power', as speech sets out government's new energy policy vision
The Industrial Strategy: taking clean growth to the next level
The government's Industrial Strategy is a good start - but for the UK to lead in clean growth it needs to attract investment in project pipelines, local supply chains and skills, argues Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group
'Beyond breaking point': European cities should brace for climate impacts
Impact of floods, droughts and heatwaves on European cities will be worse than previously feared, say scientists
Macquarie to buy 50 per cent stake in Brüel & Kjær as green regulations multiply
Australian bank Macquarie to acquire half of environmental monitoring company Brüel & Kjær in response to global growth in green regulations
Low carbon future? It's a material challenge
A circular economy will present major raw materials challenges, argues AECOM's Robert Spencer
Innovate UK launches first ever loan fund
UK's innovation agency branches out from grant funding with £10m loan scheme for R&D infrastructure projects
Government announces £84m robotics and smart energy innovation funding
Four new research hubs to develop robotics for nuclear and offshore wind will be set up alongside a new £16m fund for smart energy systems innovation