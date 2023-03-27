National Infrastructure Commission: Government must 'go big' on infrastructure or miss climate goals

clock • 6 min read
National Infrastructure Commission: Government must 'go big' on infrastructure or miss climate goals

Commission blasts the government's 'stuttering' approach to infrastructure development, but suggests it is still possible to get 'back on track' to deliver on climate and energy security goals

Just days ahead of the hotly awaited 'Green Day' and the government's promised update to its Net Zero Strategy, the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has today called for the government to "go big"...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Charlotte Hall

View profile
More from Charlotte Hall

T-pylons: National Grid electrifies first low-carbon pylon project

Londoners estimated to throw away £1.8bn of repairable items last year

Most read
01

Study: Lithium batteries from vapes 'plaguing' the capital

27 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Green Day'? Fears grow government is to prioritise fossil fuel projects in upgraded climate strategy

27 March 2023 • 5 min read
03

National Infrastructure Commission: Government must 'go big' on infrastructure or miss climate goals

27 March 2023 • 6 min read
04

Robot farmers: Defra announces £9m of funding awards for cutting-edge farming technology

27 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

Small modular reactors are a high-risk and expensive pursuit

24 March 2023 • 8 min read

More on Infrastructure

Image: Kanenori
Infrastructure

Superpower potential: Report warns outdated planning system is stifling 'biggest opportunity since the internet'

Britain Remade campaign warns the planning system is hampering efforts to deliver the 70GW of renewable power needed to ensure energy security for the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 March 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: National Grid
Infrastructure

T-pylons: National Grid electrifies first low-carbon pylon project

The UK's first new pylon design for nearly 100 years was powered up this week, in a landmark moment for the National Grid's Hinkley Connection Project in Somerset.

Charlotte Hall
clock 24 March 2023 • 2 min read
SSE Thermal's Keadby site Credit: SSE
Infrastructure

'Bridge to a low-carbon future': SSE fires up Europe's 'most efficient' gas power station, eyes CCS expansion

SSE flexible generation and energy storage arm brings Europe’s latest gas-fired power station on stream at its site in the Humber

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 March 2023 • 2 min read